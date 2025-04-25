Apr 25, 2025, 10:12 AM IST

Arijit Singh birthday special: 10 romantic songs that touched our hearts

Muskan Verma

This iconic love song made Arijit Singh a household name. With raw emotion and powerful vocals, Tum Hi Ho became the ultimate romantic anthem.

Tum Hi Ho – Aashiqui 2

Raabta speaks of deep soul connections. Arijit’s magical voice adds warmth to this dreamy track, making it unforgettable.

Raabta – Raabta

A heartfelt duet with Alka Yagnik, this song beautifully captures the pain and peace of love. A must-listen for anyone who’s ever loved deeply.

Agar Tum Saath Ho – Tamasha

A recent gem, this song celebrates the joy of finding love. Arijit’s voice flows effortlessly over a soft yet catchy melody.

Tum Kya Mile – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

This emotional farewell song touches every heart. Arijit brings heartbreak to life with his haunting vocals and deep expression.

Channa Mereya – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Shayad is about the hope and uncertainty of love. Its soft beats and soothing lyrics make it a song that quietly grows on you.

Shayad – Love Aaj Kal 2

 This bittersweet song speaks of lost love and longing. Arijit’s emotional delivery makes you feel every word.

Phir Kabhi – M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

 Light and breezy, Hawayein captures the magic of falling in love. Arijit’s voice gives the song a feeling of calm and romance.

Hawayein – Jab Harry Met Sejal

A song of devotion and surrender, Tere Hawaale highlights Arijit’s ability to turn simple lyrics into deep emotions.

Tere Hawaale – Laal Singh Chaddha

An emotional duet that celebrates unconditional love. Arijit's soulful rendition will leave you teary-eyed and touched.

Soch Na Sake – Airlift

