Arijit Singh birthday special: 10 romantic songs that touched our hearts

Apr 25, 2025, 10:12 AM IST
This iconic love song made Arijit Singh a household name. With raw emotion and powerful vocals, Tum Hi Ho became the ultimate romantic anthem.
Tum Hi Ho – Aashiqui 2
Raabta speaks of deep soul connections. Arijit’s magical voice adds warmth to this dreamy track, making it unforgettable.
Raabta – Raabta
A heartfelt duet with Alka Yagnik, this song beautifully captures the pain and peace of love. A must-listen for anyone who’s ever loved deeply.
Agar Tum Saath Ho – Tamasha
A recent gem, this song celebrates the joy of finding love. Arijit’s voice flows effortlessly over a soft yet catchy melody.
Tum Kya Mile – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
This emotional farewell song touches every heart. Arijit brings heartbreak to life with his haunting vocals and deep expression.
Channa Mereya – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Shayad is about the hope and uncertainty of love. Its soft beats and soothing lyrics make it a song that quietly grows on you.
Shayad – Love Aaj Kal 2
This bittersweet song speaks of lost love and longing. Arijit’s emotional delivery makes you feel every word.
Phir Kabhi – M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story
Light and breezy, Hawayein captures the magic of falling in love. Arijit’s voice gives the song a feeling of calm and romance.
Hawayein – Jab Harry Met Sejal
A song of devotion and surrender, Tere Hawaale highlights Arijit’s ability to turn simple lyrics into deep emotions.
Tere Hawaale – Laal Singh Chaddha
An emotional duet that celebrates unconditional love. Arijit's soulful rendition will leave you teary-eyed and touched.
Soch Na Sake – Airlift