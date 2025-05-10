Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film could not even recover its cost, was remake of superhit...

May 10, 2025, 03:25 PM IST
Ajay Devgn, known for his blockbusters, faced a rare setback with 'Himmatwala' (2013) — a film that flopped unexpectedly and surprised the entire industry.
A superstar’s surprising failure
The film was a remake of the 1983 classic Himmatwala starring Jeetendra and Sridevi. The original was a superhit. Expectations were high, but the remake couldn’t made it.
A remake that missed the mark
Alongside Ajay Devgn, the film starred Tamannaah Bhatia, Paresh Rawal, and Mahesh Manjrekar. Despite the talented lineup, performances failed to leave a lasting impact.
Star-studded cast
Directed by Sajid Khan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Sajid Nadiadwala, the film had the backing of big names.
Sajid Khan’s direction
Himmatwala was made on a massive budget of Rs 68 crore. Unfortunately, the film only managed to gross around Rs 65.7 crore worldwide — failing to recover even its basic cost.
Budget vs box office disaster
Audiences didn’t connect with the film's humor or style. It received a shockingly low rating of 1.7 out of 10 on IMDb, highlighting widespread disappointment.
Audience rejected
The remake lacked freshness and relied too heavily on outdated tropes. Critics panned it for being loud, over-the-top, and lacking emotional depth.
Why did it fail?
Though Ajay Devgn has a string of box office successes, Himmatwala stands out as a rare miscalculation.
A rare tragedy