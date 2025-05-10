May 10, 2025, 03:25 PM IST

Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film could not even recover its cost, was remake of superhit...

Ajay Devgn, known for his blockbusters, faced a rare setback with 'Himmatwala' (2013) — a film that flopped unexpectedly and surprised the entire industry.

Ajay Devgn has given Indian cinema many hits. But Himmatwala (2013) is considered one of the biggest flops of his career. The film failed to impress both critics and audiences, despite a high-profile cast and huge budget.

A superstar’s surprising failure

The film was a remake of the 1983 classic Himmatwala starring Jeetendra and Sridevi. The original was a superhit. Expectations were high, but the remake couldn’t made it.

A remake that missed the mark

Alongside Ajay Devgn, the film starred Tamannaah Bhatia, Paresh Rawal, and Mahesh Manjrekar. Despite the talented lineup, performances failed to leave a lasting impact.

Star-studded cast 

Directed by Sajid Khan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Sajid Nadiadwala, the film had the backing of big names. 

Sajid Khan’s direction 

Himmatwala was made on a massive budget of Rs 68 crore. Unfortunately, the film only managed to gross around Rs 65.7 crore worldwide — failing to recover even its basic cost.

Budget vs box office disaster

Audiences didn’t connect with the film's humor or style. It received a shockingly low rating of 1.7 out of 10 on IMDb, highlighting widespread disappointment.

Audience rejected

The remake lacked freshness and relied too heavily on outdated tropes. Critics panned it for being loud, over-the-top, and lacking emotional depth.

Why did it fail?

Though Ajay Devgn has a string of box office successes, Himmatwala stands out as a rare miscalculation. 

A rare tragedy

