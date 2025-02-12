Feb 12, 2025, 04:32 PM IST
Here is a view at the eye catching luxury watch collection of bollywood stars.
As Bulgari’s global brand ambassador, Priyanka Chopra Jonas frequently dons watches by the luxury brand.
Shah Rukh Khan-or the King of Bollywood to his fans-is famous for playing heroic, larger-than-life characters on-screen. His off-duty style, however, is one of understated chic-something that is evident in the watches he wears, like the Rolex Daytona Panda Ref. 116500LN.
Martial arts actor Akshay Kumar is often seen sporting the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ref. 102713, an ultra-thin automatic watch with an octagonal design and sandblasted finish.
Actor and television host Amitabh Bachchan is often seen wearing the Baume & Mercier Hampton Classic Chronograph, a timeless, elegant watch that, to us, is the perfect match with his calm, collected public persona
Patek Philippe says that its Aquanaut 5968G is an embodiment “contemporary, casual chic”—and the same can be used to describe Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who’s considered a youth style icon in India.
One of B-town’s most-loved actors, Salman Khan owns the Rolex Day-Date featuring a diamond bezel, a yellow gold case and bracelet.
As Franck Muller’s brand ambassador for India, actor Ranveer Singh is often seen wearing the label’s Cintrée Curvex Chronograph, which has a distinctive curved silhouette.
Pathaan leading lady and Cartier global brand ambassador Deepika Padukone is often seen wearing a Cartier Tank with a tan leather strap and white dial. She sometimes layers it with the Cartier Juste Un Clou bracelet—an effortlessly chic, oft-emulated look.