Feb 12, 2025, 04:32 PM IST

Luxury watches worn by Bollywood stars

Monica Singh

Here is a view at the eye catching luxury watch collection of bollywood stars. 

As Bulgari’s global brand ambassador, Priyanka Chopra Jonas frequently dons watches by the luxury brand.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Bulgari Serpenti

Shah Rukh Khan-or the King of Bollywood to his fans-is famous for playing heroic, larger-than-life characters on-screen. His off-duty style, however, is one of understated chic-something that is evident in the watches he wears, like the Rolex Daytona Panda Ref. 116500LN. 

Shah Rukh Khan: Rolex Daytona Panda Ref. 116500LN

Martial arts actor Akshay Kumar is often seen sporting the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ref. 102713, an ultra-thin automatic watch with an octagonal design and sandblasted finish.

Akshay Kumar: Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ref. 102713

Actor and television host Amitabh Bachchan is often seen wearing the Baume & Mercier Hampton Classic Chronograph, a timeless, elegant watch that, to us, is the perfect match with his calm, collected public persona

Amitabh Bachchan: Baume & Mercier Hampton Classic Chronograph

Patek Philippe says that its Aquanaut 5968G is an embodiment “contemporary, casual chic”—and the same can be used to describe Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who’s considered a youth style icon in India.

Ranbir Kapoor: Patek Philippe Aquanaut 5968G-001

One of B-town’s most-loved actors, Salman Khan owns the Rolex Day-Date featuring a diamond bezel, a yellow gold case and bracelet.

Salman Khan: Rolex Day-Date

As Franck Muller’s brand ambassador for India, actor Ranveer Singh is often seen wearing the label’s Cintrée Curvex Chronograph, which has a distinctive curved silhouette. 

Ranveer Singh: Franck Muller Cintrée Curvex Chronograph

Pathaan leading lady and Cartier global brand ambassador Deepika Padukone is often seen wearing a Cartier Tank with a tan leather strap and white dial. She sometimes layers it with the Cartier Juste Un Clou bracelet—an effortlessly chic, oft-emulated look.

Deepika Padukone: Cartier Tank

