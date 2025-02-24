A look at Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal's adorable love story
Rishika Baranwal
Mismatched actress Prajakta Koli is gearing up to tie the knot with her longtime beau, Vrishank Khanal. The popular influencer recently shared the exciting news in an interview, confirming their wedding plans.
Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal are set to exchange vows on February 25, 2025. As per reports, the couple will have a private and intimate wedding in Prajakta’s hometown, Thane.
Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal have been together for several years. The couple announced their engagement two years ago. Reports suggest they first crossed paths through mutual friends when they were both at the beginning of their careers.
After exchanging numbers, their bond grew stronger during the Ganesh Puja celebrations, eventually leading to their relationship. Prajakta recently opened up about her engagement ring, sharing her admiration for the special piece chosen by Vrishank.
Prajakta Koli, popularly known as Mostly Sane on social media, shared that when she and Vrishank first started dating, they never expected their relationship to last this long.
Prajakta Koli revealed that she and Vrishank have completely opposite personalities, which is why she never imagined their relationship would lead to marriage.
Prajakta started dating Vrishank Khanal when she was just 18. Despite a phase where both were deeply focused on their careers, they remained committed to each other and never drifted apart.
Despite the challenges of distance and the pressure of building their careers, Prajakta and Vrishank prioritised communication and worked through every obstacle together.
Initially skeptical about their relationship, Prajakta Koli’s father has now built a great bond with Vrishank. Having been together for over 12 years, Vrishank shares a strong connection with her family, and they often take trips together.