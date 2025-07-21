9 iconic jewellery moments in films that made history

Jul 21, 2025, 07:17 PM IST
Anne Hathaway wore this showstopper at the Met Gala scene. Inspired by a piece made for an Indian maharaja, the necklace was later reviewed by Isha Ambani in real life.
Cartier’s ‘Toussaint’ Necklace in Ocean’s 8
In every frame, Priyanka Chopra’s crescent-shaped Maharashtrian nose ring said more than words could. It became a bridal must-have across India.
Kate Hudson’s 84-carat yellow diamond necklace, on loan from Harry Winston, redefined rom-com elegance. A love story with sparkle.
Devdas gave us jewellery goals with Aishwarya Rai’s kundans and Madhuri Dixit’s chandbalis. Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned pain into art, framed in gold and pearls.
Michelle Yeoh’s emerald ring wasn’t just jewellery but it was a statement of quiet power. Understated, elegant, and unforgettable.
Feather earrings, flowing chiffons, and moonlit nostalgia. Rekha’s look is still pinned and reimagined by actresses like Alia Bhatt today.
Julia Roberts' ruby necklace in that unforgettable box-snap scene turned a piece of jewellery into pure movie magic.
Audrey Hepburn, a black dress, a pastry, and five strands of pearls. Simple, iconic, and timeless.
Aishwarya Rai’s bridal look in Jodhaa Akbar was pure royal magic. Her heavy kundan chokers, polki jewellery, and borlas were made by Tanishq over 600 days. Every scene sparkled like a Mughal painting, showing how jewellery can tell a story all on its own.