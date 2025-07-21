Jul 21, 2025, 07:17 PM IST

9 iconic jewellery moments in films that made history

Muskan Verma

Anne Hathaway wore this showstopper at the Met Gala scene. Inspired by a piece made for an Indian maharaja, the necklace was later reviewed by Isha Ambani in real life.

Cartier’s ‘Toussaint’ Necklace in Ocean’s 8

In every frame, Priyanka Chopra’s crescent-shaped Maharashtrian nose ring said more than words could. It became a bridal must-have across India.

Priyanka’s Nath in Bajirao Mastani

Kate Hudson’s 84-carat yellow diamond necklace, on loan from Harry Winston, redefined rom-com elegance. A love story with sparkle.

The Isadora Diamond in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Devdas gave us jewellery goals with Aishwarya Rai’s kundans and Madhuri Dixit’s chandbalis. Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned pain into art, framed in gold and pearls.

Jadau set in Devdas

Michelle Yeoh’s emerald ring wasn’t just jewellery but it was a statement of quiet power. Understated, elegant, and unforgettable.

Eleanor’s Emerald Ring in Crazy Rich Asians

Feather earrings, flowing chiffons, and moonlit nostalgia. Rekha’s look is still pinned and reimagined by actresses like Alia Bhatt today.

 Rekha’s earring in Silsila

Julia Roberts' ruby necklace in that unforgettable box-snap scene turned a piece of jewellery into pure movie magic.

The Ruby Moment in Pretty Woman

Audrey Hepburn, a black dress, a pastry, and five strands of pearls. Simple, iconic, and timeless.

Audrey’s Pearls in Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Aishwarya Rai’s bridal look in Jodhaa Akbar was pure royal magic. Her heavy kundan chokers, polki jewellery, and borlas were made by Tanishq over 600 days. Every scene sparkled like a Mughal painting, showing how jewellery can tell a story all on its own.

Aishwarya's Kundan set in Jodhaa Akbar

