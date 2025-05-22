May 22, 2025, 12:44 PM IST
Check out the 8 worst dressed Indians at Cannes 2025 - the fashion moments that didn't quite hit the mark!
Janhvi Kapoor's debut at Cannes featured a voluminous Tarun Tahiliani gown inspired by her late mother, Sridevi. While intended as a tribute, the ensemble drew mixed reactions online.
Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi claimed to have designed and stitched her beige outfit for Cannes. However, singer Neha Bhasin challenged this, sharing images of a similar corset dress she had previously worn this led to leading to discussions about authenticity in fashion representation.
Accompanying Janhvi Kapoor for the premiere of their film Homebound, Ishaan Khatter wore a maroon velvet Gaurav Gupta outfit. The ensemble received mixed reactions.
Fashion influencer Sakshi Sindwani faced an unexpected challenge when her luggage, containing her planned outfits, was lost While her confidence was praised, the gown's voluminous design conflicted with Cannes' updated dress code.
Marking her sixth consecutive appearance at Cannes, influencer Masoom Minawala aimed to globalize Indian fashion. However, some critics felt her choice of handwoven heritage textiles lacked the glamour typically associated with the festival's red carpet.
Aditi Rao Hydari's appearance in an ombré bodycon gown by Rahul Mishra was noted for its lack of impact. The ensemble failed to make a significant impression on the red carpet, leading to critiques about its suitability for the prestigious event.
Urvashi Rautela experienced a wardrobe malfunction during her second red carpet appearance at Cannes. She wore a gothic-inspired black ball gown featuring a ruched skirt and a sheer mesh bodice.
Influencer Farhana Bodi's pink ensemble, featuring pointy chest embellishments and excessive ruffles, was criticized for being over-the-top and out of sync with current fashion trends.