8 supernatural K-dramas that are must-watch 

Mar 20, 2025, 11:04 AM IST
From ghosts to mystery world here is a list of eight supernatural k-dramas that you should must watch.
Journey into a mystical realm where a seasoned sorceress, portrayed by Jung So-min, meets a desperate man, brought to life by Lee Jae-wook, seeking to reshape his fate. In this story full of enchantment and suspense, the chemistry between the two leads pulls audiences deep into the narrative.
One of the best known on this list will be Goblin. This supernatural Korean drama blends romance and fantasy in a tale about a goblin cursed with immortality who seeks a human bride to end his life.
Another visually stunning series, Hotel Del Luna takes place in a hotel that caters to ghosts. Jang Man Wol, the mysterious owner, is bound to the hotel as punishment for her past sins. When a new manager with a hidden past joins her, their relationship evolves as they help spirits move on.
My Demon follows the story of a devilish immortal who falls in love with a human. As their fates intertwine, love and danger blend seamlessly, creating a thrilling supernatural romance with dark undertones.
In this hilarious and creative supernatural historical drama, a modern-day chef’s soul gets trapped in the body of a Joseon-era queen. Chaos ensues as he tries to navigate royal life while struggling with the complexities of palace politics and identity. Mr. Queen is a delightful mix of fantasy, comedy, and drama.
This action-packed supernatural drama follows a group of demon hunters, called Counters, who take on evil spirits that roam the Earth. Posing as employees in a noodle shop, they live dual lives as protectors of humanity in an intense and thrilling ride.
A gumiho (mythical nine-tailed fox) and a TV producer cross paths in this thrilling drama filled with mythology, romance, and action. The story dives deep into Korean folklore while exploring themes of love and destiny.
In this legal drama, a demon possesses the body of a judge as a punishment for her actions. Her mission is to find murders and bring them to hell. This is an intense one! The acting is superb and you really find yourself engulfed in the storyline.