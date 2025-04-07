8 Studio Ghibli Films that you should watch

Apr 7, 2025, 08:26 AM IST
Here is a list of eight films that you can watch if you like studio Ghibli art.
This film follows a girl named Chihiro after she’s whisked into a spiritual realm and must find a way to save her parents and herself.
This movie has some interesting themes of war and the soul, but it is presented like a fairy tale. The dreamy, steampunk-inspired images in the movie are stunning.
Possibly the cutest movie out of the entire collection, Ponyo is an endearing story following a young boy named Sosuke and his little fish friend he names Ponyo.
A young woman is caught in a conflict between humans and nature spirits. This films vicious creatures and beautiful setting are a powerful combination.
A semi-autobiographical story about the life of a plane designer. The hopes and heartbreaks of an aircraft engineer are the subject of this beautiful animated historical drama.
A young witch sets out on her own to become a delivery service in a new town.
Two sisters move to the countryside and encounter a magical forest spirit. This is a soothing visual treat thanks to Totoro's classic design and visual rural surrounding.
A princess leads her people in a fight against a toxic wasteland. This movie is a must-see for those who are nature lovers.