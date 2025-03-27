8 must-watch films and web series featuring Pankaj Tripathi

Mar 27, 2025, 03:50 PM IST
Thriller, drama, comedy-no matter the genre, Pankaj Tripathi has done it all. Here are eight must-watch films and web series featuring him.
OMG 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi in the pivotal role of a lord Shiva devotee, whose life turns upside down when his son is expelled from the school for immoral conduct.
The horror comedy directed by Amar Kaushik features Pankaj Tripathi as Rudra — a librarian and paranologist, who helps Vicky and his friends solve the mystery of Stree.
The noir action thriller movie franchise starred Pankaj Tripathi in the role of Sultan Qureshi. The franchise centres around the epic battle between Sultan and Shahid that gets intense with time, and spans over three generations.
After making a small cameo in Fukrey (2013), the makers went on to re-cast Pankaj Tripathi as Panditji in the next two sequels due to the instant connection the character made with the audience.
This film narrates the story of a young surrogate woman, who decides to go ahead with the pregnancy and have the baby, despite the fact that the American couple, who had hired her, backed out.
With a rating of 8.4 on IMDb, Mirzapur is one of the most popular crime thriller web series in the country. It is headlined by Pankaj Tripathi, who plays Akhandanand Tripathi, also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur.
The Netflix neo-noir crime thriller is headlined by Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Despite limited screen time, Pankaj Tripathi manages to make a lasting impression with his performance as Guruji.
The biopic is based on the life of IAF officer Gunjan Saxena, one of the first women to fly in a combat zone. She displayed her bravery in the 1999 Kargil War. Headlined by Janhvi Kapoor as Gunjan, the film features Pankaj Tripathi as her supportive father.