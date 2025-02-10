8 Manoj Bajpayee films on OTT you probably missed watching

Feb 10, 2025, 03:01 PM IST
Here are 8 films of Manoj Bajpayee films that are worth watching and will leave you amazed.
The title role in the film is played by Manoj Bajpayee who is a retired Marathi police officer wishing or an extension. Bhonsle is about how migrants are exploited by Marathi folks in Mumbai chawls.
A beautiful film that will leave you emotional. Manoj Bajpayee and Mayur Patole are the main actors who are a treat to watch. The movie reveals truth about Indian politics and sports system.
Rukh is a thriller-drama film about a boy who becomes obsessed with solving the mystery of his father's death in a car accident. Manoj Bajpayee is effective in this intense and engaging coming of age tale.
A must watch if you psychological thriller, suspense and mystery with plenty of twists and turns. On top of it all we have excellent acting by Manoj Bajpayee which will remind you of his performance in Kaun.
Heart touching true. This movie shows time is more important which is a great message. Traffic shows how everyone's life is difficult and most important that if life give us second chance then you have to proof it.
Once again, Manoj Bajpayee proves why he's one of the most underrated actors in the industry. The film then moves towards the constable played by Manoj Bajpayee, at a school, trying to assimilate the fact that he will have to pay a donation to get his daughter admitted.
Dial 100 is about how parents can go to any lengths to protect children whether they are right or wrong More than the thrill, it’s that moral dilemma that keeps you hooked. Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of emergency helpline in police department.