8 Indian thriller web series that are a must-watch

Here are eight Indian thriller web series that will keep you hooked with suspense and thriller.
Building on the intense thrill of Paatal Lok season 2 takes the suspense even further. It plunges deeper into the underworld, following Hathi Ram Chaudhary as he faces even darker challenges and more dangerous enemies.
Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap and featuring some great performances from Saif Ali Khan, Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, and others, the show is an engaging crime saga.
The combination of Raj & DK’s genius and Manoj Bajpayee’s performance is just perfect. The Family Man, starring Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Samantha, Priyamani, and others, is a crime thriller with plenty of humour to balance out.
This show featured some of India’s finest actors. Pankaj Tripathi, Alia Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Rasika Dugal, Divyendu Sharma, and others brought their A-game to the crime drama set in the heartland of India.
Based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, also known as the Nirbhaya case, Delhi Crime chronicles the aftermath of the brutal assault. Directed by Richie Mehta and Tanuj Chopra, the show features brilliant performances by Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, and others.
The Sudip Sharma-created series features a perfectly cast ensemble, including Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, and more. Between the nail-biting plot, the neo-noir style, and Banerjee’s scene-stealing Hathora Tyagi, the show is a stunning addition to the genre.
The show is based on convicted stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who pulled off a major stock market scam where he misappropriated 2.8 million shares of around 90 companies.
The show, which also features Vijay Varma, follows sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati, who is tasked with investigating the case of a missing woman. While Sonakshi delivers a convincing performance, Vijay plays the cold-hearted serial killer to perfection.