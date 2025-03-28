8 Indian celebrities who have gone Vegan

Mar 28, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
Here is a list of Indian celebrities who have turned vegan-some due to their love for animals, while others for various reasons.
A vegan of three years, actress Alia Bhatt is passionate about the environment and animal welfare. She even has her own sustainability-focused platform, called Coexist, which is dedicated to raising awareness of animal welfare.
Actress, dancer, and model Malaika Arora has long been an advocate for animals. She switched to veganism, posting on Instagram that the lifestyle “has changed my life.” “Experimenting with vegan food has been a challenge but so worth it,” she added.
Actors Riteish & Genelia Deshmukh decided to go vegan after their son, Riaan, asked them how they could still eat chicken if they loved their dog.
Actor, producer, and political activist Richa Chadha is passionate about meat-free living. The Bollywood star used to be vegetarian before she eventually decided to switch to vegan after “getting sick” of dairy.
Actress and model Jacqueline Fernandez often promotes organic, vegan food, and has also worked with PETA on a number of occasions.
Actress and former costume designer Sonakshi Sinha, who went vegan for the animals, is an advocate for cruelty-free fashion.
The Indian cricket team captain adopted veganism in October 2018. His game has improved tremendously since his shift, as he says, “I have never felt better”.
One of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses, Kangana Ranaut, became a vegan in 2013. Before this, she was a non-vegetarian.