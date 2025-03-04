8 highly anticipated K-dramas releasing in 2025

Genie, Make a Wish is a fantasy rom-com series about the fantastical romance between Ka Young, an emotionally detached woman, and Jinn, a volatile genie. When Ka Young becomes Jinn's new master, the eccentric pair bicker over the former's three wishes that have to be granted by the genie. As expected, they ultimately fall in love. Genie, Make a Wish reunites Uncontrollably Fond co-stars Suzy and Kim Woo Bin, and will premiere in the fourth quarter of 2025.