8 highly anticipated K-dramas releasing in 2025

Mar 4, 2025, 05:02 PM IST
Here is a list of K-dramas releasing in 2025 that are looking promising to watch.
Can This Love Be Translated? is a rom-com K-drama depicting the globe-trotting romance between a multilingual translator and a famous actress. The gorgeous pair's professional relationship eventually blossoms into a heart-fluttering love story. Can This Love Be Translated? stars Kim Seon Ho and Go Youn Jung, and will premiere in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Squid Game 3 marks the final chapter of the Golden Globe-winning Netflix series. The survival action thriller drama will witness Player 456's last-ditch effort at putting an end to the Front Man's deadly games, for good. Squid Game 3 stars Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon, Park Sung Hoon, Kang Ha Neul, Im Siwan and Jo Yuri, among others, and will release on June 27, 2025.
Weak Hero Class 2 marks the second season of the hit series Weak Hero Class 1. The coming-of-age action thriller series follows Yeon Si Eun, who transfers to a new school while still grappling with the trauma of being unable to protect his friends. Weak Hero Class 2 stars Park Ji Hoon and Jun, and will premiere in the second quarter of 2025.
Dear Hongrang is a mystery romance saeguk (historical drama) centred on the heir of a powerful merchant family, who disappears only to return two decades later with no memory and a hidden secret. Dear Hongrang stars Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah and Jung Ga Ram, and will premiere in the second quarter of 2025.
When Life Gives You Tangerines is a slice-of-life romance drama set in Jeju Island during the 1950s and narrates the bittersweet romance between two rebels — an aspiring poet and a lovesick fool. When Life Gives You Tangerines stars IU and Park Bo Gum, and is releasing on March 7, 2025.
The Price of Confession is a mystery thriller series revolving around a woman who is accused of murdering her husband. The Price of Confession stars Jeon Do Yeon and Kim Go Eun, and will premiere in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Cashero is a superhero K-drama centred on an ordinary government employee who gains a unique superpower - he becomes stronger in proportion to the cash he has. Alongside other superheroes whose superpowers are activated in weird ways, Cashero has to empty his wallet in order to save the world. Cashero stars Lee Junho, Kim Hye Joon, Kim Byung Chul and Kim Hyang Gi, and will premiere in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Genie, Make a Wish is a fantasy rom-com series about the fantastical romance between Ka Young, an emotionally detached woman, and Jinn, a volatile genie. When Ka Young becomes Jinn's new master, the eccentric pair bicker over the former's three wishes that have to be granted by the genie. As expected, they ultimately fall in love. Genie, Make a Wish reunites Uncontrollably Fond co-stars Suzy and Kim Woo Bin, and will premiere in the fourth quarter of 2025.