Feb 10, 2025, 08:56 PM IST

From Nisha Madhulika to Prajakta Koli: Top 10 richest female YouTubers and their net worth 

Vaishali Shastri

Shruti Arjun Anand-   Type of Content: fashion, lifestyle, and amusing family-friendly content,  Net worth: Rs 45 Crore 

Nisha Madhulika- Type of Content: Food- Recipes of vegetarian dishes,  Net worth: Rs 43 Crore 

Komal Pandey-  Type of Content: Beauty, fashion and styling,   Net worth: Rs 30 Crore 

Kusha Kapila- Type of Content: Funny: Sketches of people, Net worth: Rs 20 crore 

Prajakta Koli- Type of Content: Humrous,  Channel name: Mostly Sane,   Net worth: Rs 16 Crore

Anisha Dixit-   Type of Content: Humorous and social awareness, Net worth: Rs 15- 20 crore 

Niharicka Singh-   Type of Content: comedic skits, Channel name: Captain Nick,   Net worth: Rs 13 Crore 

Pooja Luthra-   Type of Content: Beauty and wellness,  Net worth: Rs 9 Crore 

Kabita Singh-   Type of Content: Food recipes, Net worth: Rs 6-7 Crore

Himanshi Tekwani-  Type of Content: Make-up and beauty,  Channel name: The Glam Girl,   Net worth: Rs 1- 2 Crore,

