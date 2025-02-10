From Nisha Madhulika to Prajakta Koli: Top 10 richest female YouTubers and their net worth 

Feb 10, 2025, 08:56 PM IST
Shruti Arjun Anand- Type of Content: fashion, lifestyle, and amusing family-friendly content, Net worth: Rs 45 Crore
Nisha Madhulika- Type of Content: Food- Recipes of vegetarian dishes, Net worth: Rs 43 Crore
Komal Pandey- Type of Content: Beauty, fashion and styling, Net worth: Rs 30 Crore
Kusha Kapila- Type of Content: Funny: Sketches of people, Net worth: Rs 20 crore
Prajakta Koli- Type of Content: Humrous, Channel name: Mostly Sane, Net worth: Rs 16 Crore
Anisha Dixit- Type of Content: Humorous and social awareness, Net worth: Rs 15- 20 crore
Niharicka Singh- Type of Content: comedic skits, Channel name: Captain Nick, Net worth: Rs 13 Crore
Pooja Luthra- Type of Content: Beauty and wellness, Net worth: Rs 9 Crore
Kabita Singh- Type of Content: Food recipes, Net worth: Rs 6-7 Crore
Himanshi Tekwani- Type of Content: Make-up and beauty, Channel name: The Glam Girl, Net worth: Rs 1- 2 Crore,