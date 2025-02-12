Feb 12, 2025, 04:34 PM IST

8 celebrity couples who prove opposites really do attract

Monica Singh

From different worlds to being together here are 8 celebrity couples proved that opposite do attract.

The odd-looking couple of literary acclaimed author Salman Rushdie and supermodel Padma Lakshmi lasted 3 years of marriage before both partners decided to part ways. 

Salman Rushdie and Padma laxmi

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor certainly don’t fit the idea of a conventional good looking couple. However, the tale of their romance is heart warming.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi

Anurag Kashyap fell in love with Kalki Koechlin while shooting for the film Dev D. ‘Six months into the shoot, he asked me out, finally. I didn't think I was aware, but he told me later that he was fully, madly in love.

Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin

Singer Seal may have really visible scars on his face due to discoid lupus erythematosus (DTE), but that didn’t stop him from dating the incredibly beautiful Heidi Klum. 

Seal and Heidi Klum

Even though Michael Douglas was a heartthrob during his days as a Hollywood star, he was in his late 50s when he married Catherine Zeta Jones who was 25 years younger than him. Both of them share the same birthday (September 25) and that was something they bonded over. 

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta may not have a huge age gap, but they look really different probably because of the fact that Juhi is an actress and looks much younger than her age because she has taken good care of her skin. Their relationship is still going strong.

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta

Age was just a number for actress Rosario Dawson who dated Danny Boyle, who was 24 years senior.

Danny Boyle and Rosario Dawson

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has a cute love story. From being high-school sweethearts to creating an empire of their own together, the couple has come a long way. With three beautiful kids - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, they have definitely set the gold standard for us all!

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

