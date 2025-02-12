Feb 12, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
From different worlds to being together here are 8 celebrity couples proved that opposite do attract.
The odd-looking couple of literary acclaimed author Salman Rushdie and supermodel Padma Lakshmi lasted 3 years of marriage before both partners decided to part ways.
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor certainly don’t fit the idea of a conventional good looking couple. However, the tale of their romance is heart warming.
Anurag Kashyap fell in love with Kalki Koechlin while shooting for the film Dev D. ‘Six months into the shoot, he asked me out, finally. I didn't think I was aware, but he told me later that he was fully, madly in love.
Singer Seal may have really visible scars on his face due to discoid lupus erythematosus (DTE), but that didn’t stop him from dating the incredibly beautiful Heidi Klum.
Even though Michael Douglas was a heartthrob during his days as a Hollywood star, he was in his late 50s when he married Catherine Zeta Jones who was 25 years younger than him. Both of them share the same birthday (September 25) and that was something they bonded over.
Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta may not have a huge age gap, but they look really different probably because of the fact that Juhi is an actress and looks much younger than her age because she has taken good care of her skin. Their relationship is still going strong.
Age was just a number for actress Rosario Dawson who dated Danny Boyle, who was 24 years senior.
The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has a cute love story. From being high-school sweethearts to creating an empire of their own together, the couple has come a long way. With three beautiful kids - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, they have definitely set the gold standard for us all!