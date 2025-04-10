Apr 10, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
10 Bollywood siblings who look exactly alike
Shivani Tiwari
Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif: The Kaif sisters share a noticeable resemblance; their similar eyes, smiles, and overall structure often lead to comparisons.
Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan: Sara and Ibrahim share a striking resemblance, particularly around their eyes, their smile, and their overall facial structure.
Amrita Rao and Preetika Rao: The Rao sisters share similar facial features, sweet smiles, and expressive eyes make them look remarkably alike.
Aamir Khan and Faisal Khan: They shared similar facial features, including their eyes and overall structure.
Yami Gautam and Surilie Gautam: The Gautam sisters share a captivating resemblance, often described as almost identical.
Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty: The Shetty sisters share a strong resemblance, particularly in their sharp features, expressive eyes, and similar smiles often lead to comparisons.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana: They share similar facial structures, the same charming smile, and an almost identical build.
Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar: Both sisters possess similar facial features, including their expressive eyes, defined jawline, and radiant smiles.
Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor: Both brothers, are often mistaken for each other due to their striking resemblance, from facial structure to hairline.
Kriti Sanon And Nupur Sanon: Sanon sisters are often described as looking very similar, with many people noting their striking resemblance.
