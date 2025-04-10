Apr 10, 2025, 04:35 PM IST

10 Bollywood siblings who look exactly alike 

Shivani Tiwari

 Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif: The Kaif sisters share a noticeable resemblance; their similar eyes, smiles, and overall structure often lead to comparisons. 

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan: Sara and Ibrahim share a striking resemblance, particularly around their eyes, their smile, and their overall facial structure. 

Amrita Rao and Preetika Rao: The Rao sisters share similar facial features, sweet smiles, and expressive eyes make them look remarkably alike. 

Aamir Khan and Faisal Khan: They shared similar facial features, including their eyes and overall structure. 

Yami Gautam and Surilie Gautam: The Gautam sisters share a captivating resemblance, often described as almost identical. 

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty: The Shetty sisters share a strong resemblance, particularly in their sharp features, expressive eyes, and similar smiles often lead to comparisons.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana: They share similar facial structures, the same charming smile, and an almost identical build. 

 Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar: Both sisters possess similar facial features, including their expressive eyes, defined jawline, and radiant smiles. 

 Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor: Both brothers, are often mistaken for each other due to their striking resemblance, from facial structure to hairline. 

Kriti Sanon And Nupur Sanon: Sanon sisters are often described as looking very similar, with many people noting their striking resemblance. 

Next: 6 Indian stars who rejected multi-crore pan masala ads