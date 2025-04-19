8 Bollywood famous director-actor Jodi that gave multiple blockbusters 

Apr 19, 2025, 07:07 PM IST
Rohit Shetty - Ajay Devgn: This famous director actor jodi not only gave multiple blockbusters but also two hit series: Golmaal and Singham.
Rajkumar Rao - Hansal Mehta: This famous jodi collaborated on projects with unconventional stories lines like, Shahid (2012), Aligarh (2015), Omerta (2017) and Chalaang (2020). These films have aptly portrayed complex themes like society, justice, terrorism, humanity and more.
Shahid Kapoor - Vishal Bhardwaj: This jodi has delivered two outstanding thrillers in the psychological and action thrillers like Kaminey and Haider which starkly changed Shahid Kapoor's on-screen image.
Kartik Aaryan-Luv Ranjan: This director-actor jodi broke the stereotypical romance and explored the modern take on it by showing the realistic portrayal of relationship and male perspective.
Shahrukh Khan - Farah Khan: This jodi has delivered some really good comedy movies like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om. These films are still popularly remembered among fans.
Kangana Ranaut - Anand L Rai: Nobody can forget Tanu Weds Manu film series that revolutionised the concept of a married couple. These films not only made Kangana more highlighted as a seasoned actress but also showcased a powerful concept around the theme of marriage.
Salman Khan - Kabir Khan: Ek Tha Tiger film series and Bajrangi Bhaijan are some of the most loved films of Salman Khan. This director-actor duo shone in the action-packed and spy genre films and an emotional drama.
Aamir Khan - Rajkumar Hirani: These two talented artists have proved that together they can break the stereotypes and highlight sensitive issues with a filmy entertainment. 3 Idiots and PK both delve into serious issues like critiquing the India's education system and challenge the blind faith with the idea of rational thinking.