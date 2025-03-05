Mar 5, 2025, 03:14 PM IST
Here is a list of eight Bollywood stars who have citizenship out of India.
Born in India, Alia holds British citizenship through her mother Soni Razdan.
Katrina Kaif was born in Hong Kong but she also just like Alia Bhatt holds British citizenship through her father Mohammad Kaif who is a British citizen with Indian roots.
Born in USA, but later moved to India with his mother after his parents divorce, Imran Khan holds American citizenship.
Nora Fatehi is of Moroccan descent who was born and brought up in Canada and holds a Canadian citizenship.
Kalki born and brought in India holds French citizenship through her parents of French descent.
The Singh is Bling actress Amy Jackson hails from Liverpool in the United Kingdom, and thus, she holds British citizenship.
Elisabet Avramidou Granlund who is professionally known as Elli Avram was born and raised in Stockholm,Sweden and hence is a Swedish national.
Born in San Jose city in California, United States, the grandson of actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and half-brother of Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni is a US citizen.