Before Ranbir Kapoor, these Bollywood actors launched their clothing brands
Several Bollywood stars have stepped into the fashion industry. Here’s a look at some popular actors who own clothing brands, some of which might surprise you.
Hrithik Roshan: Hrithik's HRX is a well-known fitness and lifestyle brand offering clothing, accessories, and workout gear, inspired by his personal fitness journey.
Deepika Padukone: Deepika introduced her fashion brand, All About You, featuring stylish and comfortable clothing designed for modern women.
Sonam Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor and her sister Rhea co-founded Rheson, a fashion brand that provides stylish and affordable clothing for young women.
Alia Bhatt: Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma is a sustainable kids' clothing brand that uses eco-friendly materials, encouraging a deeper connection with nature.
Anushka Sharma: Anushka's brand, Nush, blends style and comfort, offering a trendy and versatile clothing range for women.
Salman Khan: Khan’s Being Human is both a fashion brand and a charitable foundation, supporting education and healthcare for the underprivileged.
Saif Ali Khan: Saif's House of Pataudi, launched in 2018, offers stylish ethnic wear that blends traditional craftsmanship with modern designs, inspired by the rich Pataudi heritage.
Shahid Kapoor: Shahid Kapoor’s fashion brand, Skult, launched in 2016, offers trendy athleisure wear and is available on platforms like Myntra and Flipkart.
