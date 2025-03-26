Mar 26, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

8 best dressed celebrities at the Oscars 2025

Monica Singh

Here is the list of best dressed celebrities from Oscar 2025 take a look.

This tiered strapless gown has all the makings of an iconic Oscars gown: elegant, a little funky, full of delightful details from the sheer gloves to the bedazzled bandeau bodice.

Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent

Never in a million years did we expect Chalament to show up in a butter-yellow leather suit, but it’s truly delightful. Even if he doesn’t win tonight, this press run cemented him as a true Hollywood star playing by his own rules. 

Timothée Chalamet in Givenchy

Grande and Schiaparelli couture are a match made in Wicked heaven, channeling vintage glamour while also nodding to Glinda’s signature, voluminous pink gown.

Ariana Grande in Schiaparelli

This colour, this cut, this train. Yeoh just does not miss.

Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga

The A Complete Unknown actress continues to channel the film’s ’60s time period in a classically beautiful Givenchy gown designed by its brand-new creative director, Sarah Burton.

Elle Fanning in Givenchy

Demi Moore came dressed like the presumptive winner she is, drenched in embroidered sparkles.

Demi Moore in Giorgio Armani

Selena Gomez looks mesmerising in this blow gown and we got it that blow gowns are offically in trend.

Selena Gomez in Ralph Lauren

Also on the silver theme, Jones keeps her look simple but statuesque in this metallic column gown.

Felicity Jones in Giorgio Armani

