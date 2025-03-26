Mar 26, 2025, 12:32 PM IST
Here is the list of best dressed celebrities from Oscar 2025 take a look.
This tiered strapless gown has all the makings of an iconic Oscars gown: elegant, a little funky, full of delightful details from the sheer gloves to the bedazzled bandeau bodice.
Never in a million years did we expect Chalament to show up in a butter-yellow leather suit, but it’s truly delightful. Even if he doesn’t win tonight, this press run cemented him as a true Hollywood star playing by his own rules.
Grande and Schiaparelli couture are a match made in Wicked heaven, channeling vintage glamour while also nodding to Glinda’s signature, voluminous pink gown.
This colour, this cut, this train. Yeoh just does not miss.
The A Complete Unknown actress continues to channel the film’s ’60s time period in a classically beautiful Givenchy gown designed by its brand-new creative director, Sarah Burton.
Demi Moore came dressed like the presumptive winner she is, drenched in embroidered sparkles.
Selena Gomez looks mesmerising in this blow gown and we got it that blow gowns are offically in trend.
Also on the silver theme, Jones keeps her look simple but statuesque in this metallic column gown.