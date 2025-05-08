7 war films that bring India Pakistan war actions on screen

May 8, 2025, 07:33 PM IST
After a gruesome terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India struck hard on the terrorist bases in Pakistan by unleashing the Operation Sindoor, a coordinated precision strike operation launched by the Indian Armed Forces on 7th May 2025. The operation involved the coordinated efforts of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019): The film is based on the 2016 Indian surgical strikes which were made in response to a terrorist attack in September 2016, it’s a military action film that celebrates India’s strategic response.
This war drama depicts the 1999 Kargil War, focusing on Indian soldiers' bravery and sacrifices. It emphasizes the military conflict and national pride.
The film, though fictional, is inspired by India-Pakistan tensions and focuses on Indian Air Force pilots.
An Indian epic war film, is based on the true events of the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
It is an Indian biographical war film based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who played a key role in the 1991 India Pakistan Kargil War. The film shows Captain Batra's brave actions during the Kargil War.
It is a war drama film which is based on the real story of Indian prisoners of war held by the Pakistan Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The movie shows how six Indian Army personnel try toescape from a Pakistani prison camp.
Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021): A war film set against the background of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The story showcases the efforts of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik along with 300 local women from Madhapur, bravely reconstructed the damaged airstrip at the Bhuj Air Force Base in just 72 hours to support the Indian military efforts.