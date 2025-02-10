Feb 10, 2025, 09:46 AM IST
7 best romantic Pakistani dramas to watch on YouTube
Shivani Tiwari
Pakistani dramas have gained immense popularity worldwide for their captivating storylines and relatable characters.
Here are 7 romantic Pakistani dramas that you can enjoy on YouTube, offering a blend of love, emotions, and culture.
Humsafar: A heart-touching tale of love, loss, and redemption, Humsafar features Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan.
Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum: The series depicts the story of the couple, how they tied the knot in a bad situation and ultimately fell in love with lead Hania Amir and Fahad Mustafa.
Kuch Ankahi: This Pakistani drama conveys a strong message about women's rights. Starring Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan in lead roles.
Habs: A popular Pakistani drama, Habs explores the complexities of love after marriage featuring Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan in lead roles.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai: A timeless classic, this drama tells the story of Kashaf and Zaroon, two individuals with contrasting personalities who find love amidst their differences.
Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha: Story of three individuals who are in a complex love triangle. The drama stars Wahaj Ali, Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz, and Hania Amir in lead roles.
Mann Mayal: This drama delves into the lives of Manahil and Salahuddin, two childhood sweethearts who face numerous obstacles in their path to love.
