7 Rashmika Mandanna Hindi-dubbed Telugu films

Rashmika Mandanna's outstanding Telugu film performances have enthralled audiences. Her action-packed, romantic, and dramatic flicks are now available in Hindi. These 7 Hindi-dubbed Rashmika Mandanna Telugu films are a must-see.

An action-comedy that combines fun and criminality, starring Rashmika, Nagarjuna, and Nani.

Devadas (2018)

Rashmika gives a strong performance in this romantic drama that tackles themes like love, rage, and personal challenges.

Dear Comrade (2019)

Rashmika plays Mahesh Babu's opposite in this action-comedy, which gives the story a hint of romance and fun.

Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020)

Rashmika's character lends appeal to this engaging plot in this romantic comedy starring Nithiin.

Bheeshma (2020)

Rashmika plays Srivalli, a key figure in this story of red sandalwood smuggling, in this popular action-drama.

Pushpa: The Rise (2021)

Rashmika's character gives depth to this fast-paced story in this Hindi-dubbed Kannada action movie.

Pogaru (2021)

Rashmika is in a story about corporate greed and conventional oil extraction methods in another Kannada movie that was dubbed into Hindi.

Yajamana (2019)

