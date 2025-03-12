Rashmika Mandanna's outstanding Telugu film performances have enthralled audiences. Her action-packed, romantic, and dramatic flicks are now available in Hindi. These 7 Hindi-dubbed Rashmika Mandanna Telugu films are a must-see.
An action-comedy that combines fun and criminality, starring Rashmika, Nagarjuna, and Nani.
Devadas (2018)
Rashmika gives a strong performance in this romantic drama that tackles themes like love, rage, and personal challenges.
Dear Comrade (2019)
Rashmika plays Mahesh Babu's opposite in this action-comedy, which gives the story a hint of romance and fun.
Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020)
Rashmika's character lends appeal to this engaging plot in this romantic comedy starring Nithiin.
Bheeshma (2020)
Rashmika plays Srivalli, a key figure in this story of red sandalwood smuggling, in this popular action-drama.
Pushpa: The Rise (2021)
Rashmika's character gives depth to this fast-paced story in this Hindi-dubbed Kannada action movie.
Pogaru (2021)
Rashmika is in a story about corporate greed and conventional oil extraction methods in another Kannada movie that was dubbed into Hindi.