Feb 16, 2025, 07:39 AM IST

7 Pakistani celebrities who starred in Bollywood films

Muskaan Gupta

A number of gifted Pakistani celebrities have established themselves in Bollywood by showcasing their acting prowess and capturing the hearts of people everywhere. They have made a lasting impression with everything from dramatic romances to powerful performances. These 7 famous Pakistanis have appeared in Bollywood films!

Fawad Khan ruled our hearts with his roles in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), Kapoor & Sons (2016) and Khoobsurat (2014).

Fawad Khan

She made a spectacular Bollywood debut in Raees (2017), costarring with Shah Rukh Khan.

Mahira Khan

He starred in several Bollywood productions, including Dear Zindagi (2016), Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011), and Tere Bin Laden (2010).

Ali Zafar

She became well-known in Bollywood thanks to her outstanding performance opposite Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium (2017).

Saba Qamar

He played important parts in films like Namaste London (2007) and Om Shanti Om (2007).

Javed Sheikh

He began his Bollywood career with a role in Jashn (2009).

Humayun Saeed

Image source: Google Images

