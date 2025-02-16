7 Pakistani celebrities who starred in Bollywood films
Muskaan Gupta
A number of gifted Pakistani celebrities have established themselves in Bollywood by showcasing their acting prowess and capturing the hearts of people everywhere. They have made a lasting impression with everything from dramatic romances to powerful performances. These 7 famous Pakistanis have appeared in Bollywood films!
Fawad Khan ruled our hearts with his roles in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), Kapoor & Sons (2016) and Khoobsurat (2014).
Fawad Khan
She made a spectacular Bollywood debut in Raees (2017), costarring with Shah Rukh Khan.
Mahira Khan
He starred in several Bollywood productions, including Dear Zindagi (2016), Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011), and Tere Bin Laden (2010).
Ali Zafar
She became well-known in Bollywood thanks to her outstanding performance opposite Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium (2017).
Saba Qamar
He played important parts in films like Namaste London (2007) and Om Shanti Om (2007).
Javed Sheikh
He began his Bollywood career with a role in Jashn (2009).