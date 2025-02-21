7 must-watch Vicky Kaushal movies that will inspire you
Muskaan Gupta
Vicky Kaushal has given strong performances in films that encourage bravery, tenacity, and resolve. These 7 must-see Vicky Kaushal films, which range from interesting dramas to true stories, will motivate you with their powerful narratives!
In this spying thriller, Vicky portrays Iqbal, a Pakistani army officer, displaying ethics and emotional depth.
Raazi (2018)
Vicky, who plays Sanjay Dutt's devoted friend Kamli, gives a touching performance that is full of support and friendship.
Sanju (2018)
In an interesting war drama, Vicky performs well as Major Vihaan Shergill, a passionate army officer leading India's retaliation.
Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)
Vicky's appearance of revolutionary Udham Singh is incredibly touching and impactful, bringing history to life.
Sardar Udham (2021)
Vicky's character battles against all odds to regain his life and his goals in this entertaining yet inspirational role.
Govinda Naam Mera (2022)
Vicky portrays the renowned military leader with charm and conviction as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.
Sam Bahadur (2023)
In this historical drama, Vicky plays the inspirational role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, displaying courage, leadership, and sacrifice.