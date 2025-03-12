Mar 12, 2025, 12:52 PM IST
7 must-watch Krithi Shetty movies you shouldn’t miss
Muskaan Gupta
Krithi Shetty's stunning performances and commanding presence on screen have won over audiences. These 7 must-see Krithi Shetty moves are both critically acclaimed and box office successes.
Krithi, who plays a crucial part opposite Nithiin in this political action-comedy, navigates issues of justice and power.
Macherla Niyojakavargam (2022)
In her first role, Krithi plays a young lady enmeshed in a heartwarming romance amidst social obstacles.
Uppena (2021)
A novel that is full of action, with Krithi's character giving the plot depth and balancing out the fast-paced scenes.
The Warrior (2022)
A romantic drama highlighting Krithi's versatility as she delves into a complex love story with emotional nuances.
Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali (2022)
In this Kanyakumari-set movie, Krithi is a character in a story that combines themes of justice and selflessness.
Vanangaan (2023)
A thriller with a compelling plot full of tension and mystery, enhanced by Krithi's performance.
Custody (2023)
In this picture, Krithi excels, adding depth and charm to a tale of friendship and personal development.
Amigos (2023)
Next:
7 Rashmika Mandanna Hindi-dubbed Telugu films
Click To More..