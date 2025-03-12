Mar 12, 2025, 12:52 PM IST

7 must-watch Krithi Shetty movies you shouldn’t miss

Muskaan Gupta

Krithi Shetty's stunning performances and commanding presence on screen have won over audiences. These 7 must-see Krithi Shetty moves are both critically acclaimed and box office successes.

Krithi, who plays a crucial part opposite Nithiin in this political action-comedy, navigates issues of justice and power. 

Macherla Niyojakavargam (2022)

In her first role, Krithi plays a young lady enmeshed in a heartwarming romance amidst social obstacles.

Uppena (2021)

A novel that is full of action, with Krithi's character giving the plot depth and balancing out the fast-paced scenes.

The Warrior (2022)

A romantic drama highlighting Krithi's versatility as she delves into a complex love story with emotional nuances.

Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali (2022)

In this Kanyakumari-set movie, Krithi is a character in a story that combines themes of justice and selflessness. 

Vanangaan (2023)

A thriller with a compelling plot full of tension and mystery, enhanced by Krithi's performance.

Custody (2023)

In this picture, Krithi excels, adding depth and charm to a tale of friendship and personal development.

Amigos (2023)

