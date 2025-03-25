7 must-watch erotic movies on Netflix 

Netflix has a variety of erotic films to choose from if you're craving drama, passion, and sultry storytelling. These films will enthral you, whether they are sultry thrillers or passionate romances. These 7 erotic Netflix films are a must-see.
A Sicilian mafia boss kidnaps a woman and gives her a year to fall in love with him in this sultry Polish drama.
365 Days (2020)
The true story of two women who married in 1901 while one of them pretended to be a man is the basis for this Spanish movie.
Elisa & Marcela (2019)
Two women attempt to expedite intimacy by spending a full day together in this unvarnished and intense independent film.
Duck Butter (2018)
A modern love story exploring the complexities of open relationships in the digital age.
Newness (2017)
A daring and personal account of two women's unplanned romance.
Below Her Mouth (2016)
An exciting and passionate romance between a college graduate and a mysterious billionaire.
Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)
A billionaire offers a married woman a million dollars for a single night together in this classic erotic drama.