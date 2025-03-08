7 most expensive bollywood weddings 

Bollywood weddings are renowned for their opulence, expensive celebrations, and opulent settings. These lavish weddings took place in exotic locales and royal palaces. These are the 7 priciest weddings in Bollywood!
Their grand wedding at Italy’s Lake Como reportedly cost around ₹77 crore, featuring lavish celebrations and designer outfits.
Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone
Despite being a cricket player, Virat and Bollywood actress Anushka had one of the most extravagant weddings in Tuscany, Italy, which cost about ₹100 crore.
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma
The lavish Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan served as the venue for this royal wedding, which was estimated to have cost ₹50 crore.
Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif
Their wedding, which included both Hindu and Christian ceremonies, reportedly cost over ₹70 crore and was held over several days at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Bollywood's biggest stars attended the lavish Mumbai wedding and reception, which was estimated to have cost between ₹40-₹50 crore.
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja
This well-known 2007 wedding was one of the most lavish of its era, costing about ₹7-8 crore.
Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai
With Shilpa's bridal saree alone costing ₹50 lakh and the entire event estimated to have cost ₹10–15 crore, their 2009 wedding was a lavish affair.