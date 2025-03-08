Mar 8, 2025, 09:12 PM IST

7 most expensive bollywood weddings 

Muskaan Gupta

Bollywood weddings are renowned for their opulence, expensive celebrations, and opulent settings. These lavish weddings took place in exotic locales and royal palaces. These are the 7 priciest weddings in Bollywood!

Their grand wedding at Italy’s Lake Como reportedly cost around ₹77 crore, featuring lavish celebrations and designer outfits.

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone

Despite being a cricket player, Virat and Bollywood actress Anushka had one of the most extravagant weddings in Tuscany, Italy, which cost about ₹100 crore.

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

The lavish Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan served as the venue for this royal wedding, which was estimated to have cost ₹50 crore.

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif

Their wedding, which included both Hindu and Christian ceremonies, reportedly cost over ₹70 crore and was held over several days at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Bollywood's biggest stars attended the lavish Mumbai wedding and reception, which was estimated to have cost between ₹40-₹50 crore.

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

This well-known 2007 wedding was one of the most lavish of its era, costing about ₹7-8 crore.

Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai

With Shilpa's bridal saree alone costing ₹50 lakh and the entire event estimated to have cost ₹10–15 crore, their 2009 wedding was a lavish affair.

Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra

