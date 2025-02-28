Feb 28, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
7 Malaika Arora songs that prove she's the queen of dance
Malaika Arora, the undoubtedly queen of item numbers, has ignited the screen with her iconic performances and sultry dance moves. These are 7 classic songs by Malaika Arora, the queen of item numbers!
In this A.R. Rahman classic, Malaika stole the show as she danced with Shah Rukh Khan atop a moving train. One of Bollywood's most popular dance numbers is still this one.
Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se, 1998)
This sensual song, which showed Malaika's grace and elegance, ought to be on every Bollywood dance playlist.
Maahi Ve (Kaante, 2002)
Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Malaika increased this club number with her bold attitude and captivating energy.
Kaal Dhamaal (Kaal, 2005)
Malaika's amazing looks and high-energy dance moves made this song an immediate hit.
Hoth Rasiley (Welcome, 2007)
With Malaika's energetic dancing, this chart-topping song became a national sensation and one of Bollywood's most memorable item songs.
Munni Badnaam Hui (Dabangg, 2010)
Malaika once again proved why she is the queen of item songs with this lively and lively dance number.
Anarkali Disco Chali (Housefull 2, 2012)
This upbeat song quickly became a fan favourite as Malaika added her distinctive style and charisma.
Fashion Khatam Mujhpe (Dolly Ki Doli, 2015)
