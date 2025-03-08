7 Hindi-dubbed Marathi films you shouldn’t miss

Marathi films are renowned for their outstanding acting and compelling narratives. For a broader audience, numerous outstanding films have been dubbed into Hindi. These 7 Hindi-dubbed Marathi films are not to be missed!
This movie, which stars Nana Patekar, follows the life of a stage actor who has retired and is dealing with personal and family issues.
Natsamrat (2016)
Riteish Deshmukh's thrilling Marathi film debut, which combined dramatic and action-packed scenes.
Lai Bhaari (2014)
Teenage love and social conventions are explored in this light-hearted romantic comedy.
Timepass (2014)
A powerful courtroom drama that challenges societal biases and the Indian legal system.
Court (2014)
A heartwarming story told from a young boy's perspective about caste discrimination.
Fandry (2013)
The journey of Dadasaheb Phalke, the founder of Indian cinema, is portrayed in this biographical film.