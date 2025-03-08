Mar 8, 2025, 07:17 PM IST

7 Hindi-dubbed Marathi films you shouldn’t miss

Marathi films are renowned for their outstanding acting and compelling narratives. For a broader audience, numerous outstanding films have been dubbed into Hindi. These 7 Hindi-dubbed Marathi films are not to be missed!

This movie, which stars Nana Patekar, follows the life of a stage actor who has retired and is dealing with personal and family issues.

Natsamrat (2016)

Riteish Deshmukh's thrilling Marathi film debut, which combined dramatic and action-packed scenes.

Lai Bhaari (2014)

Teenage love and social conventions are explored in this light-hearted romantic comedy.

Timepass (2014)

A powerful courtroom drama that challenges societal biases and the Indian legal system.

Court (2014)

A heartwarming story told from a young boy's perspective about caste discrimination.

Fandry (2013)

The journey of Dadasaheb Phalke, the founder of Indian cinema, is portrayed in this biographical film.

Harishchandrachi Factory (2009)

