7 Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's fashion moments
Muskaan Gupta
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's carefree style never fails to dazzle. Their style choices are always spot on, whether they're at the airport or going out on a casual date. Here are 7 casual looks that show comfort and style that were spotted on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in Mumbai!
Vicky wore a classic denim jacket and sneakers, while Katrina wore a comfortable oversized hoodie and joggers.
Chic Airport Look
Vicky's casual t-shirt and torn jeans looked effortlessly stylish with Katrina's airy floral dress.
Lunch Date Style
With Vicky wearing a basic t-shirt and shorts and Katrina wearing a fitted activewear set, the couple maintained a sporty look.
Gym Ready
Vicky kept it casual in a linen shirt, while Katrina looked stylish in jeans and a white crop top when they were spotted walking around Mumbai.
Street Casual
Vicky paired it her look with a black hoodie and joggers, while Katrina looked stunning in an all-black casual co-ord set.
Monochrome Magic
Vicky's neutral-toned casual attire and Katrina's pastel maxi dress created the ideal daytime ensemble.
Brunch Outfit Goals
With Vicky wearing a cosy sweatshirt and cargo pants and Katrina wearing a chic long coat, the two attracted attention.