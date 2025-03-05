Mar 5, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

7 Bollywood wives who are older than their husband 

When it comes to love and marriage, Bollywood's celebrity couples showed that age is nothing more than a number. Social norms have been disregarded by these power couples. These 7 wives from Bollywood are older than their husbands.

Vicky and Katrina are 5 years apart, and their romance has captured fans.

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

Karan and Bipasha, who are 3 years apart in age, have a loving and humorous relationship.

Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover

Soha is 5 years older than Kunal, and they share a strong bond of love and respect.

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu

Angad and Neha, who are 2 years apart in age, lead a contented married life.

Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi

Age is merely a number in marriage, as Shilpa is 3 months older than Raj.

Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra

Despite being four years apart, Namrata and Mahesh are still one of the most adored pairs.

Namrata Shirodkar & Mahesh Babu

Shirish is 8 years younger than Farah, but their love has survived.

Farah Khan & Shirish Kunder

