7 Bollywood wives who are older than their husband
Muskaan Gupta
When it comes to love and marriage, Bollywood's celebrity couples showed that age is nothing more than a number. Social norms have been disregarded by these power couples. These 7 wives from Bollywood are older than their husbands.
Vicky and Katrina are 5 years apart, and their romance has captured fans.
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal
Karan and Bipasha, who are 3 years apart in age, have a loving and humorous relationship.
Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover
Soha is 5 years older than Kunal, and they share a strong bond of love and respect.
Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu
Angad and Neha, who are 2 years apart in age, lead a contented married life.
Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi
Age is merely a number in marriage, as Shilpa is 3 months older than Raj.
Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra
Despite being four years apart, Namrata and Mahesh are still one of the most adored pairs.
Namrata Shirodkar & Mahesh Babu
Shirish is 8 years younger than Farah, but their love has survived.