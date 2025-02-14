Feb 14, 2025, 01:56 PM IST
7 Bollywood actors who are also producers
Muskaan Gupta
Numerous Bollywood celebrities have moved out from acting to filmmaking, bringing original tales to the big screen. These 7 Bollywood celebrities made their mark behind the scenes as producers!
In 2000, he founded Ajay Devgn Films and made his producing debut with Raju Chacha.
Ajay Devgn
She founded Purple Pebble Pictures in 2015 and produced the National Award-winning film Ventilator (2016).
Priyanka Chopra
In 2013, she co-founded Clean Slate Filmz, and her first project was NH10 (2015).
Anushka Sharma
In 1999, he co-founded Excel Entertainment, which produced the cult classic Dil Chahta Hai (2001).
Farhan Akhtar
In 2009, he founded Illuminati Films and produced his debut feature, Love Aaj Kal.
Saif Ali Khan
Created JA Entertainment in 2012 and produced the hugely successful film Vicky Donor (2012).
John Abraham
In 2018, she founded Ka Productions, where she produced her first film, Chhapaak (2020).
Deepika Padukone
Image source: Google Images
Next:
Rajinikanth, Latha, Keerthy Suresh, Antony Thattil: Real-life love stories of Tamil cinema stars
Click To More..