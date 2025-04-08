7 Bollywood stars who rejected superhit films

Bollywood history is replete with celebrities who declined parts that went on to become huge hits. Their choices stunned audiences and permanently altered the film industry. 7 Bollywood celebrities turned down blockbuster films.
Shah Rukh Khan was first approached by Rajkumar Hirani to play Rancho, the main character in 3 Idiots. Aamir Khan, however, took over the role after Khan declined, and the movie became a huge hit.
Shah Rukh Khan – 3 Idiots
In Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kareena Kapoor Khan was initially cast as Leela. Deepika Padukone's portrayal became iconic after she declined.
Kareena Kapoor Khan – Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
Saif Ali Khan was offered the role of Raj Malhotra in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, but he turned it down before Shah Rukh Khan was chosen. With SRK playing the lead, the movie became a classic.
Saif Ali Khan – Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Yash Chopra's Veer-Zaara originally considered Kajol for the role of Zaara. When she refused, Preity Zinta took over and gave an incredible performance.
Kajol – Veer-Zaara
Milkha Singh's part in Bhaag Akshay Kumar was initially offered Milkha Bhaag. He declined, and Farhan Akhtar's performance was praised by critics.
Akshay Kumar – Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
The role of Kabir Khan in Chak De! India was offered to Salman Khan. Shah Rukh Khan accepted the part after he declined, and it became one of his most well-known roles.
Salman Khan – Chak De! India
At first, Twinkle Khanna was supposed to play Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, according to Karan Johar. Rani Mukerji's performance became a career milestone after she turned down the offer.