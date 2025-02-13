Bollywood stars are frequently in the spotlight, but some would rather keep their private affairs,including their weddings secret. These celebrities were able to hide their marriages through unexpected announcements and private ceremonies. These 7 Bollywood celebrities secretly got married!
Preity and Gene got married in a low-key ceremony in Los Angeles in 2016.
Preity Zinta &Gene Goodenough
Prior to their public announcement following the ceremony, their idyllic 2017 wedding in Italy was kept under wraps.
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli
The legal marriage took place in 2020, but the pair kept it a secret until years later.
Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha
Without making any advance statements, Yami's small-scale, traditional Himachali wedding in 2021 astounded her followers.
Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar
In 2021, Dia decided to have a small, eco-friendly wedding that was private and out of the spotlight..
Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar
The pair didn't disclose their unexpected 2018 wedding until after they were married, which came as a shock.
Angad Bedi & Neha Dhupia
Their 2018 wedding, which was attended by close relatives and friends in Alibaug, was a modest but lovely event.