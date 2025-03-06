7 Bollywood actors who were replaced at the last minute
Muskaan Gupta
Actors have been replaced shortly before filming started in a number of unexpected last-minute casting changes in Bollywood. These impromptu substitutions frequently altered the plot of films. These 7 Bollywood actors were last-minute substitutes!
Salman was asked to play the lead, but he turned it down. Shah Rukh Khan then made history by taking over.
Salman Khan – Baazigar
Sunny Deol eventually won the lead role, giving a legendary performance, although Govinda was also considered.
Govinda – Gadar: Ek Prem Katha
Deepika Padukone replaced Katrina as the original choice for the movie because of scheduling conflicts.
Katrina Kaif – Chennai Express
Due to alterations in production schedules, Ranbir Kapoor ultimately took Ranveer's place.
Ranveer Singh – Bombay Velvet
Due to scheduling conflicts, Sushant was forced to withdraw, and Aditya Roy Kapur took his place.
Sushant Singh Rajput – Fitoor
Siddharth took Madhavan's place in the lead group, and Madhavan, who was supposed to play a larger role, ended up playing a smaller one.
R Madhavan – Rang De Basanti
After SRK suffered a back injury, Sanjay Dutt took over, making the role legendary.