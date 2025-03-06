Mar 6, 2025, 12:55 PM IST

7 Bollywood actors who were replaced at the last minute

Muskaan Gupta

Actors have been replaced shortly before filming started in a number of unexpected last-minute casting changes in Bollywood. These impromptu substitutions frequently altered the plot of films. These 7 Bollywood actors were last-minute substitutes!

Salman was asked to play the lead, but he turned it down. Shah Rukh Khan then made history by taking over.

Salman Khan – Baazigar

Sunny Deol eventually won the lead role, giving a legendary performance, although Govinda was also considered.

Govinda – Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Deepika Padukone replaced Katrina as the original choice for the movie because of scheduling conflicts.

Katrina Kaif – Chennai Express

Due to alterations in production schedules, Ranbir Kapoor ultimately took Ranveer's place.

Ranveer Singh – Bombay Velvet

Due to scheduling conflicts, Sushant was forced to withdraw, and Aditya Roy Kapur took his place.

 Sushant Singh Rajput – Fitoor

Siddharth took Madhavan's place in the lead group, and Madhavan, who was supposed to play a larger role, ended up playing a smaller one.

R Madhavan – Rang De Basanti

After SRK suffered a back injury, Sanjay Dutt took over, making the role legendary.

Shah Rukh Khan – Munnabhai MBBS

Image source: Google Images

Next: From Queen, Lootera to The Monkey: New films, re-releases in cinemas this week