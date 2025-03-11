Mar 11, 2025, 06:46 PM IST

7 Bollywood actors who prove age is just a number through fitness

Muskaan Gupta

Bollywood celebrities demonstrate that age is just a number by staying physically fit through commitment and self-control. These 7 Bollywood actors show that age is nothing more than a number by staying fit.

Akshay, who is in his fifties, exhibits exceptional self-control and commitment, staying at the top of his fitness game through intense training and a well-rounded lifestyle.

Akshay Kumar

Hrithik, who is well-known for having a toned body, engages in rigorous exercise routines that highlight his strength, agility, and dedication to a healthy lifestyle.

Hrithik Roshan

Despite his exuberant demeanour, Ranveer demonstrates an unexpected commitment to fitness, constantly changing his physique for a variety of difficult movie roles.

Ranveer Singh

John, who is well-known for his strong physique, follows rigorous exercise regimens and diets, defying ageing stereotypes with his timeless fitness.

John Abraham

Tiger maintains a trim, muscular body through martial arts training and intense workouts, giving off an air of youthful vitality and agility.

Tiger Shroff

Saif shows that being older does not impede fitness; his well-rounded lifestyle, consistent exercise, and upscale diet keep him in exceptionally good shape.

Saif Ali Khan

Amitabh continues to be active and disciplined despite his advanced age, motivating millions with his strict exercise routine and dedication to healthy living.

Amitabh Bachchan

