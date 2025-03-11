7 Bollywood actors who prove age is just a number through fitness
Muskaan Gupta
Bollywood celebrities demonstrate that age is just a number by staying physically fit through commitment and self-control. These 7 Bollywood actors show that age is nothing more than a number by staying fit.
Akshay, who is in his fifties, exhibits exceptional self-control and commitment, staying at the top of his fitness game through intense training and a well-rounded lifestyle.
Akshay Kumar
Hrithik, who is well-known for having a toned body, engages in rigorous exercise routines that highlight his strength, agility, and dedication to a healthy lifestyle.
Hrithik Roshan
Despite his exuberant demeanour, Ranveer demonstrates an unexpected commitment to fitness, constantly changing his physique for a variety of difficult movie roles.
Ranveer Singh
John, who is well-known for his strong physique, follows rigorous exercise regimens and diets, defying ageing stereotypes with his timeless fitness.
John Abraham
Tiger maintains a trim, muscular body through martial arts training and intense workouts, giving off an air of youthful vitality and agility.
Tiger Shroff
Saif shows that being older does not impede fitness; his well-rounded lifestyle, consistent exercise, and upscale diet keep him in exceptionally good shape.
Saif Ali Khan
Amitabh continues to be active and disciplined despite his advanced age, motivating millions with his strict exercise routine and dedication to healthy living.