7 Bollywood actors and actresses who are also amazing singers
Muskaan Gupta
Numerous multi-talented celebrities who excel both on and off screen can be found in Bollywood. The acting and singing abilities of these performers have captivated audiences. These 7 Bollywood actors and actresses have incredible singing.
In songs like Rang Barse and Mere Angne Mein, the renowned actor has displayed his rich, soulful voice.
Amitabh Bachchan
She is a worldwide celebrity who demonstrated her talent outside of Bollywood with hits like Exotic and In My City.
Priyanka Chopra
The multifaceted actress won hearts with her vocal prowess in songs like Ikk Kudi and Samjhawan (Unplugged).
Alia Bhatt
He proved his musical prowess with hits like Pani Da Rang and Mitti Di Khushboo, and was well-known for his soulful voice.
Ayushmann Khurrana
She showed her calming vocal abilities in Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin, showing her classical music training.
Parineeti Chopra
The superstar has given his fame a musical touch by crooning songs like Main Hoon Hero Tera and Hangover.
Salman Khan
She is a surprising talent who has demonstrated her love of music by singing songs like Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai.