May 4, 2025, 11:10 PM IST

6 inspiring quotes from Irrfan Khan movies 

Meemansa Shekhawat

"Legends never die", they say. Actor Irrfan Khan was one such personality whose legacy lives on. Let's discover five inspiring quotes from his films that serve as a guiding light. 

1. "I suppose, in the end, the whole life becomes an act of letting go" - Life of Pi

2. "When a man's dream breaks, the man himself breaks" - Angrezi Medium

3. "Pack a pillow and blanket and see as much of the world you can. You will not regret it. One day, it will be too late" - The Namesake

4. "Life is very busy these days. There are too many people, and everyone wants what the other has" - The Lunchbox 

5. "Not only can humans be wrong, even the timings can be wrong" - D-Day

6. "Luck has one important aspect that it changes" - Gunday 

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports

