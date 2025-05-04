6 inspiring quotes from Irrfan Khan movies 

May 4, 2025, 11:10 PM IST
"Legends never die", they say. Actor Irrfan Khan was one such personality whose legacy lives on. Let's discover five inspiring quotes from his films that serve as a guiding light.
1. "I suppose, in the end, the whole life becomes an act of letting go" - Life of Pi
2. "When a man's dream breaks, the man himself breaks" - Angrezi Medium
3. "Pack a pillow and blanket and see as much of the world you can. You will not regret it. One day, it will be too late" - The Namesake
4. "Life is very busy these days. There are too many people, and everyone wants what the other has" - The Lunchbox
5. "Not only can humans be wrong, even the timings can be wrong" - D-Day
6. "Luck has one important aspect that it changes" - Gunday
