7 Bollywood films that failed at the box office but found success on OTT
Muskaan Gupta
Some great films find a second life on OTT platforms, but not all of them are box office successes. These underappreciated Bollywood treasures were praised for their performances and narratives. These are 7 Bollywood films that were a box office bust but were huge on OTT!
Although it didn't do well at the box office, this visually stunning horror fantasy is now receiving a lot of praise on OTT for its original storytelling.
Tumbbad (2018)
After its release on streaming services, this action-comedy with a superhero twist became a cult favourite despite its box office struggles.
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2019)
Sushant Singh Rajput starred in this gritty dacoit drama, which was a box office failure but is now highly praised for its performances and narrative.
Sonchiriya (2019)
Despite its box office failure, Saif Ali Khan's gripping period drama has gained popularity among OTT niche audiences.
Laal Kaptaan (2019)
Despite receiving high praise from critics, this Taapsee Pannu film did not do well on the box office, but it did receive praise for its potent message on streaming services.
Thappad (2020)
Despite not being a box office hit, Anurag Kashyap's Netflix original about corruption and demonetisation turned out to be an underappreciated OTT gem.
Choked (2020)
Despite failing to draw theatregoers, Ayushmann Khurrana's action-packed satire has received widespread praise since its digital debut.