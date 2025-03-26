Mar 26, 2025, 12:16 AM IST
6 Actresses who suffered domestic and physical abuse by their partners
Some actresses have suffered tragic experiences of physical and domestic abuse in their relationships, despite glitz. They should be honoured for their dedication and bravery.
She filed a complaint claiming harassment and assault against businessman Ness Wadia.
Preity Zinta
Revealed that she had been victims of mental and physical abuse while in a toxic relationship with Aditya Pancholi.
Kangana Ranaut
She suffered physical abuse in her relationships, including alleged assault by her ex-husband, actor Sanjay Khan.
Zeenat Aman
Filed a complaint against her husband, claiming that she had been physically assaulted and subjected to domestic violence for years.
Rati Agnihotri
Discussed having experienced physical and verbal abuse during her relationship with Salman Khan.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Allegedly endured emotional and physical abuse during her marriage to Sunjay Kapur, which resulted in a legal dispute.
Karisma Kapoor
