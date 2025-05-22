May 22, 2025, 10:55 PM IST

5 powerful sayings by Samantha Ruth Prabhu that stayed with us

From mesmerising audiences with her performance to overcoming her own battles, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has inspired millions with her words - candid yet powerful

As Sam completes 15 amazing years in the Telugu industry, let's discover five of her quotes that left a lasting impact 

1. “I went through fire to get here”

2. “You don’t have to do something huge to make a huge difference.”

3. "I've never met a strong person with an easy past"

4. "I feel that you have to deal with whatever life throws at you..."

5. ​“To be a woman…it takes a lot of courage and strength”

