5 happy marriage secrets from Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela

Apr 9, 2025, 11:16 AM IST
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, one of Tollywood’s most admired couples, have always balanced ambition with personal life.
While talking about balancing family and work, Upasana recently called Ram a "secure man" and appreciated his constant support.
In a recent interview with Masoom Minawala, Upasana shared that she and Ram Charan have always seen each other as equals.
Upasana said, "We come in as equals, and we understood that early in our marriage. He’s a very, very secure man. Only a secure man supports a woman and pushes her to do more—that’s what he does for me. Being there for each other through highs and lows is our secret sauce.”
Upasana revealed that they follow a strict routine, including device-free date nights to connect and spend quality time together.
She said, "Managing our schedules so that we get adequate time with each other is so important. My mum used to tell us that once a week you must have a date night."
"It’s so important, and we try to do that as much as possible. Date night is at home, with no distractions like the TV or phones," she added.
As an entrepreneur from a renowned business family, Upasana said discussing issues with Ram comes as naturally as breathing.
She said, "If we have a problem with each other, we definitely talk about it. Communication is something that we are still building, and will continue to build till we die."
She concluded, "These are things in a marriage that are accepted, but you have to work on them every day. You can’t give up. It’s like breathing."