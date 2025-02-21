Known for his versatility and charisma on screen, Arjun Kapoor has given some standout performances in Bollywood. He has made a name for himself in the business playing everything from romantic dramas to high-action parts. Discover his background and the best films that highlight his abilities!
You shouldn't miss these 5 of Arjun Kapoor's biggest hits!
Arjun became a rising star after his first movie, an interesting love story set against a backdrop of political rivalry, became a huge hit.
Ishaqzaade (2012)
Alongside Ranveer Singh, Arjun portrayed a tough outlaw in this action-packed drama, receiving recognition for his powerful performance.
Gunday (2014)
This romantic drama, which was based on the book by Chetan Bhagat, was a box office hit and demonstrated Arjun's range of emotions.
2 States (2014)
Arjun, who played a homemaker opposite Kareena Kapoor in a novel romantic comedy that questioned gender norms, won hearts with his charm..
Ki & Ka (2016)
This highly successful romantic drama, which was based on Chetan Bhagat's novel, showcased Arjun and Shraddha Kapoor's chemistry.