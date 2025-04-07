10 times Allu Arjun inspired us with motivational messages

Apr 7, 2025, 09:41 AM IST
I like new challenges.
I'm only competing with myself.
If we give something positive to others, it will return to us. If we give negative, that negativity will be returned.
Much before I entered films, my dad walked into my room and saw me busy drawing something at 3 A.M. He stood there for some time and said, 'Whatever career choice you make, you are going to be successful.' I'll never forget those words. It gave me the confidence to be who I am today.
I don't believe in awards, and I think only film fare awards are faring.
I am not an actor who enjoys negative comments on other heroes.
People will watch your film only if it's good. Another star's flop won't make your film a hit. So my race is with myself.
I want to be remembered as a star.
I don't believe in legacy. I feel that the 'mega' tag definitely acts as a platform, but after that, it's all on the individual. Legacy does not mean a crown that is passed on; we have to create our own paths.
Reach for the stars not drugs.