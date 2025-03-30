Mar 30, 2025, 08:54 AM IST
10 must-watch films where hero never meets villain
Aman Wadhwa
Sheriff Ed Tom Bell & Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men
Korben Dallas & Jean-Baptiste Emanuel Zorg in The Fifth Element
Truman Burbank & Christof in The Truman Show
William Wallace & King Edward Longshanks in Braveheart
Maya & Osama bin Laden in Zero Dark Thirty
Robert Graysmith & The Zodiac Killer in Zodiac
Max Rockatansky & Immortan Joe in Mad Max: Fury Road
Clarence Worley & Vincenzo Coccotti in True Romance
Luke Skywalker & Darth Vader in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
Detective Park Doo-man & The Hwaseong Murderer in Memories of Murder
