Mar 30, 2025, 08:54 AM IST

10 must-watch films where hero never meets villain

Aman Wadhwa

Sheriff Ed Tom Bell & Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men

Korben Dallas & Jean-Baptiste Emanuel Zorg in The Fifth Element

Truman Burbank & Christof in The Truman Show

William Wallace & King Edward Longshanks in Braveheart

Maya & Osama bin Laden in Zero Dark Thirty

Robert Graysmith & The Zodiac Killer in Zodiac

Max Rockatansky & Immortan Joe in Mad Max: Fury Road

Clarence Worley & Vincenzo Coccotti in True Romance

Luke Skywalker & Darth Vader in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Detective Park Doo-man & The Hwaseong Murderer in Memories of Murder

Next: AR Murugadoss films ranked from best to worst ahead of Sikandar