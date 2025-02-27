Feb 27, 2025, 12:32 PM IST
10 most-awaited films releasing in March 2025
Aman Wadhwa
The Diplomat - March 14 - Theatres
Nadaaniyan - March 7 - Netflix
My Melbourne - March 14 - Theatres
Mickey 17 - March 7 - Theatres
Snow White - March 21 - Theatres
Veer Dhaara Sooran Part 2 - March 27 - Theatres
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1 - March 28 - Theatres
Be Happy - March 14 - Prime Video
Sikandar - March 30 - Theatres
L2: Empuraan - March 27 - Theatres
