10 legendary composer duos who ruled Bollywood music
Rishika Baranwal
Vishal-Shekhar: This powerhouse duo has redefined modern Bollywood music with their blend of EDM, romance, and high-energy pop. From Om Shanti Om to Pathaan, their tracks rule playlists and dance floors alike.
Ajay-Atul: Famous for grand, cinematic orchestration, Ajay–Atul’s music combines folk roots with spine-tingling arrangements. Their work in Agneepath and Sairat left audiences mesmerised across India.
Salim-Sulaiman: Masters of soulful storytelling through music, Salim-Sulaiman have given us inspiring sports anthems and heartfelt romantic numbers. Hits like Chak De! India showcase their emotional depth.
Sajid-Wajid: Known for their catchy hooks and massy beats, Sajid-Wajid became synonymous with Salman Khan blockbusters. Songs from Dabangg and Partner are still fan favourites at celebrations.
Sachin-Jigar: This young duo infuses freshness into Bollywood with peppy dance numbers and tender love songs. From Kamariya to Tere Vaaste, their music appeals to every generation.
Shankar-Jaikishan: Legends of the golden era, Shankar-Jaikishan crafted lush, timeless melodies that defined Hindi cinema of the 50s and 60s. Classics like Awaara and Sangam still charm listeners.
Jatin-Lalit: The unmistakable sound of 90s romance belongs to Jatin-Lalit. With films like DDLJ and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, they delivered love songs that became generational anthems.
Nadeem-Shravan: This duo ruled the cassette era with emotional, melody-rich love ballads. Their soundtracks for Aashiqui, Saajan, and Raja Hindustani are still considered romantic gold.
Kalyanji-Anandji: From soulful ghazals to foot-tapping disco, Kalyanji-Anandji’s versatility made them icons. Tracks from Don and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar remain evergreen.
Laxmikant-Pyarelal: With a career spanning decades, Laxmikant-Pyarelal composed thousands of songs, blending powerful orchestration with unforgettable hooks in films like Bobby and Tezaab.