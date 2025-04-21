Apr 21, 2025, 06:51 PM IST

10 highest-grossing Indian films in the first three months of 2025

Aman Wadhwa

1. Chhaava - Rs 691 crore

2. Sankranthiki Vasthunam - Rs 222 crore

3. Game Changer - Rs 153 crore

4. Sky Force - Rs 130 crore

5. L2: Empuraan - Rs 129 crore

6. Sikandar - Rs 122 crore

7. Dragon - Rs 120 crore

8. Daaku Maharaaj - Rs 110 crore

9. Vidaamuyarchi - Rs 96 crore

10. Thandel - Rs 79 crore

These are the gross domestic box office figures across all language versions, as per Ormax Media

