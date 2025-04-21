Apr 21, 2025, 06:51 PM IST
10 highest-grossing Indian films in the first three months of 2025
Aman Wadhwa
1. Chhaava - Rs 691 crore
2. Sankranthiki Vasthunam - Rs 222 crore
3. Game Changer - Rs 153 crore
4. Sky Force - Rs 130 crore
5. L2: Empuraan - Rs 129 crore
6. Sikandar - Rs 122 crore
7. Dragon - Rs 120 crore
8. Daaku Maharaaj - Rs 110 crore
9. Vidaamuyarchi - Rs 96 crore
10. Thandel - Rs 79 crore
These are the gross domestic box office figures across all language versions, as per Ormax Media
