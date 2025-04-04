Apr 4, 2025, 04:32 PM IST
Why do Metro stations have yellow lines?
Shivani Tiwari
Metro trains are a primary mode of transport for urban populations; it is a part of our daily routine and without them our lives are unimaginable.
We often find ourselves confused by certain things in metro stations, one of which is a yellow tile. Here, we will know the reason for the existence of these yellow tiles in the metro station.
These tiles feature raised patterns, either dots or bars, and are not just for show.
The system was invented in 1967 by Japanese inventor Seiichi Miyake to help visually impaired individuals navigate safely.
The world's first tactile paving was introduced in Okayama City, Japan. This innovative design has since been adopted globally.
Metro stations worldwide, including those in India, incorporate tactile paving to enhance safety and accessibility for visually impaired commuters.
Tactile paving patterns include raised dots and long lines. Raised dots signal caution, often near edges, stairs, and escalators, alerting visually impaired individuals to pause.
Long lines guide them in a straight direction, placed along walkways, leading to exits, ticket counters, and other key areas.
The yellow tiles in metro stations are not merely a design feature; the bright yellow color of the tiles provides high visibility, especially for individuals with partial sight.
